|
|
Patsy Dean
Littleton - In Memory of Patsy Dean. Patsy Dean, born May 21st, 1936, in Williamsburg Township, Ohio, passed into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior April 25th, 2019, in Littleton, Colorado. She was 82 years old.
"She looks well to the ways of her household, and does not eat of the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised." - Proverbs 31: 27-30
Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her departure from this earthly realm has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. But as time heals all wounds, the sharp edge of grief we feel today will, over time, dull, allowing us to feel the peace of her life, well lived.
Patsy/mom/grandma is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edwin; sons Jeff (Michelle) of Austin, CO and Mark (Angela) of Littleton, CO; sister Joyce Adkins and brother Sonny Hall of Chillicothe, OH; grandchildren Twyla (Anthony) Darnall of Morrison, CO, Lucas (Tiffany) Dean of Littleton, CO and Sarah Dean of Olympia, WA; as well as eight great-grandchildren, an aunt and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandson James Allan Dean.
Funeral Mass will be May 3rd, 10:30am at Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, 6673 West Chatfield Avenue, Littleton, CO. Reception will follow mass at the Parish. Right of Commital Service (family only) will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be mailed to:
Saint John Vianney Theological Seminary P.O. Box 101360
Denver, CO 80250-1360
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 2, 2019