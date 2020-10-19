1/1
Patsy Lee Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Lee Bishop

South Salem - Patsy Lee Bishop age 88 of South Salem, Ohio, formerly of Leesburg, passed away Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at her home. She was born December 31, 1931 in Lyndon, Ohio the daughter of the late Foster and Martha White Johnson. Mrs. Bishop had taught second grade for twenty-eight years for the Fairfield Schools and after retirement, worked for the Highland County District Library for seven years. She was a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Wednesday Club and the United Methodist Women. Patsy had received her bachelor's degree from Ohio University and her master's in education from Miami University. She is survived by six children, Diane Little of O'Fallon, Mo., Linda (Omer) Johnson of Bourneville, Elaine (Brad) Johnson of South Salem, Julie (Bill) Rider of Croydon, PA., Anthony (Marcie) Bishop of Leesburg, Anita (Tom) Gragg of Frankfort, twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, three brothers, Paul (Phyllis) Johnson of Bainbridge, Gary (Betty) Johnson of Greenfield, Michael (Shelia) Johnson of Chillicothe, one sister, Beverly (Dan) Mayo of New Vienna and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bishop on March 19, 2001, one son, Steven Bishop, three grandchildren, Misty Dawn, Neil and Melinda Johnson, one great granddaughter, Camry Miller and five brothers, Glenn, Wendell, David, Charles and James Johnson. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22nd at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Pastor Rich Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church. For everyone's safety, please wear a face covering when attending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to the Leesburg United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 333, Leesburg, Ohio 45135. The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner
73 East Main Street
Leesburg, OH 45135
937-780-7841
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved