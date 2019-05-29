|
Patty Ebert
Adelphi - Patty Ebert, 73, of Adelphi passed away on May 27, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1946 in Adelphi to Ray and Marcella (Hettinger) Thatcher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Max Ebert, brother Clyde Thatcher, sister-in-law Karen Thatcher and by 1st cousins Connie and Jeanie Hart. Patty is survived by her children Terry Scott Ebert, Jeremy (Brenna) Ebert, grandchildren Taylor, Jerry and Jenny Ebert, brothers Russell, Mike (Kay) and Kenneth Thatcher and by 1st cousins Gary and Ray Hart. Funeral services will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 29, 2019