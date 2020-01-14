|
|
Paul C. Caplinger
Clarksburg - Paul C. Caplinger, 86, of Clarksburg, died at 12:08 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Tuesday, November 28, 1933 in Frankfort, the son of the late Fred and Odena Long Caplinger. On April 5, 1959 he married his wife of 60 years, the former Phyllis Walters, who survives.
Paul is survived by one granddaughter, Jessi Lynn Hines of Chillicothe, one great-granddaughter, Alison K. Kemptor, six sisters, Ruth Sark, Judy Woods, both of Columbus, Joyce Britton, Norma Putnam, Helen Louise Orr, and Beverly Crider all of Chillicothe, two brothers, Leonard and Larry Caplinger, both of Chillicothe, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathi Lemaster and son Scott Caplinger.
Paul was a 1952 graduate of Clarksburg High School. He joined the United States Army in 1954 and served in the Korean War. Paul worked for Mead Central Research and retired after 31 years of employment. He was a member of the Dry Run United Methodist Church, VFW Post 108, Chillicothe and American Legion Post 757, Chillicothe.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg, where military honors will be accorded. Friends and family can visit with Paul's family on Thursday, at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Those who wish to sign Paul's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020