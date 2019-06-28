|
|
Paul Campbell
CHILLICOTHE - Paul Willis Campbell, 82, of Chillicothe, died 7:55 am, June 26, 2019 at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home, following an extended illness.
He was born August 22, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Earl and Laura Reisenberg Campbell. On August 21, 1999 he married Shirley Mae Phillips, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, William (Heather) Campbell, Dallas, TX and Kenneth (Maria) Campbell, Cincinnati, OH; a step-son, Jeffrey (Janet) Snook, Portsmouth, OH; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Cornett, Spotsylvania, VA.
Paul received his master's degree from Xavier University and served in the United States Air Force. He retired as an administrator with the Adena Health System in 2000, and was a licensed insurance agent. He was a former member of St. Peter Church, the VFW, American Legion Post 62, Kiwanis, the Pump House Board of Directors, and a contributing columnist of the Chillicothe Gazette. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He loved and played baseball most of his life, including in the Air Force. Later in life he served as an umpire.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday at the Haller Funeral Home, Pastor Shane Browning officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the US Air Force, will be held 1:30 pm Monday at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Wheelersburg, OH. Friends may call 2-4 pm Sunday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 28, 2019