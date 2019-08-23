Services
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2124
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery
Paul David Lucas


1938 - 2019
Paul David Lucas Obituary
Paul David Lucas

Chillicothe - Paul David Lucas age 81 of Chillicothe, Ohio died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home. He was born December 24, 1938 in Boston, Ohio the son of the late Arthur Neal and Eileen Patton Lucas. Mr. Lucas was a retired salesman with the Manker Wholesale Company. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Chillicothe, the Nova Car Club and the Old Car Club. Paul loved "Show Cars" and had won over one thousand trophies in the last twenty-three years. He is survived by his wife, Judy Dunseith Lucas who he had married on May 24, 1956 and will be sadly missed by his daughter, Gale Lucas of Chillicothe, his brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Cathy Lucas of Ft. Myers, Florida and his friend Tommy. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 26th at the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. Father Rick Terry will officiate. There will be no public visitation. The Turner & Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
