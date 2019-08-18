|
Dr. Paul E. Detty
Lancaster - Dr. Paul E. Detty, M.D., age 72 of Lancaster, died at the Pickering House on July 19, 2019. He was born to the late James and Elizabeth Thompson Detty in Chillicothe, on July 5th, 1947. After graduating from Bishop Flaget, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University in 1969 and then became a Certified Medical Technologist through Trumble Memorial Hospital. He then earned a Medical Doctor degree in 1975 from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara School of Medicine followed by a Family Practice residency at Grant Medical Center and an Obstetrics/Gynecology residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center.
Paul served the community in private practice from 1981-2010, where he specialized in high-risk pregnancies and infertility and delivered over 7000 babies including the first two successful in-vitro fertilization infants in Lancaster, OH. During this time, he accepted several leadership positions including Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chief of Staff at Fairfield Medical Center and one of the Founders, President, and Chief of Staff at Riverview Ambulatory Surgery Center. Paul also brought innovative treatment options to Fairfield Medical Center and was the first surgeon who utilized carbon dioxide laser surgical techniques and specialized in oncological procedures for gynecological disorders.
Later, after he retired from private practice, Paul obtained his Master's of Health Administration from Ohio University. As a lifelong learner, Paul was very active in his own continuing medical education by taking online courses and attending conferences. He was also a clinical instructor for multiple programs devoted to educating health care professionals. Never truly retiring from practice, he continued serving the community at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center where he was a proud healthcare provider to our Veterans.
Paul was an avid fly fisherman who enjoyed fishing in various locations around the country and, most especially, with friends and family at The Rockwell Springs Trout Club. He enjoyed listening to live music and attended many different concerts to hear his favorite musicians play. He was also involved with numerous social groups and organizations throughout the Fairfield County such as Charity Newsies, the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADAMHS), and Symposiarch, to name but a few. His memory and legacy will continue on through all those who knew him.
Paul is survived by his son, Sean (Virginia) Detty; daughter, Samantha Streeter; grandchildren, Avery (Ashley), Kennedy, Kavan, and Kinsley; great grandchild Grayson; siblings, Mike (Lorraine) Detty, and Alan Detty; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his infant son and parents.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass officiated by Fr. Craig R. Eilerman will take place on August 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lancaster, OH. Burial of his cremains will take place following the Mass at St. Mary Cemetery. A visitation with family and friends at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home with a celebration service to honor him will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 21st. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fairfield County Health Fund through The Fairfield Foundation, 162 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019