Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Paul E. Holycross Sr.

Paul E. Holycross Sr. Obituary
Paul E. Holycross, Sr.

Chillicothe - Paul E. Holycross, Sr., 67, of Chillicothe, died 1:06 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born July 31, 1952, in Fairborn, Ohio, to the late William R. and Vedith Elder Holycross. On May 14, 1983, he married the former Loretta L. Stutler who survives.

Also surviving are children, Vedith Williamson, of Bainbridge, Paul E. Holycross Jr. and his fiancee, Krishna Atwood and William A. Holycross, at home; grandchildren, Caleb Holycross, Tyler Holycross, Chelsie Holycross, Brooklyn Holycross, Chance Penrod and Cora Holycross; sisters, Edith (Danny) Gee, of Piketon and Gladys Holycross, of Chillicothe; an uncle, Gene White, of Fairborn; and a special friend, Pastor Shirley Justice. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tiffiney Spencer; brothers, William, Alvie and Richard Holycross; and a sister, Dorothy Thompson.

Paul was a member of the Rising Son Church and was a retired farm hand.

Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 22. 2020 in the Rising Son Church, 10756 Hayesville Road, Kingston, with Rev. Shirley Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Golden Valley Lights Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
