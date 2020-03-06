Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ealey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul "Jack" Ealey Jr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul "Jack" Ealey Jr. Obituary
Paul "Jack" Ealey, Jr.

Chillicothe - Paul "Jack" Ealey, Jr., 81, of University Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 11:38 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his daughter Darla's home.

He was born September 11, 1938 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Ealey and Hazel B. (Snively) Ealey.

Surviving are two sons, David (Regina) Ealey of Peebles and Matt (Ashley) Ealey of Frankfort, three daughters, Teresa K. (Michael) Stanton of Mt. Sterling, Jackie McJunkin of Waverly, and Darla Ealey of Chillicothe, nine grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) Wiseman, Jordan Wiseman, David Stanton, Daniel (Laura) Stanton, Lindsey Ealey, Meghan (Jerry) Hudson, Emily (Dalton) Burton, Gunner Ealey, and Kolby Ealey, four great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Yoe of Piketon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Thelma Ealey and grandson, Logan Wiseman.

He was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1956. He was a Construction Superintendent for many years for Stebbins Engineering and was retired from Yellow Freight Trucking.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. John Colburn, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -