Paul "Jack" Ealey, Jr.
Chillicothe - Paul "Jack" Ealey, Jr., 81, of University Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 11:38 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his daughter Darla's home.
He was born September 11, 1938 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Ealey and Hazel B. (Snively) Ealey.
Surviving are two sons, David (Regina) Ealey of Peebles and Matt (Ashley) Ealey of Frankfort, three daughters, Teresa K. (Michael) Stanton of Mt. Sterling, Jackie McJunkin of Waverly, and Darla Ealey of Chillicothe, nine grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa) Wiseman, Jordan Wiseman, David Stanton, Daniel (Laura) Stanton, Lindsey Ealey, Meghan (Jerry) Hudson, Emily (Dalton) Burton, Gunner Ealey, and Kolby Ealey, four great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Yoe of Piketon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Thelma Ealey and grandson, Logan Wiseman.
He was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1956. He was a Construction Superintendent for many years for Stebbins Engineering and was retired from Yellow Freight Trucking.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. John Colburn, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020