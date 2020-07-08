Paul HaleWaverly - Paul "Pete" Ray Hale, 91, of S Mullins Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.Pete was born August 18, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur John Hale and Henrietta (Stewart) Hale. On June 24, 1950, he was united in marriage to Suzanne (Smith) Hale, who survives.Also surviving are a son, James "Jim" (Joy) Hale, six grandchildren, Brad (Lori) Haynes, Ronda (Aaron) Kearns-Strawser, Jamie (Brian) Hale Morris, Morgan, Gaven and Kiersten Hale, six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Haynes, Riley Strawser, Marley Haynes, Aden Strawser and McKinley and Maddax Morris, sister, Donna Kay Pavey and his favorite nieces, nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Pauletta Haynes and Vanessa Kearns, son, John Arthur Hale and four siblings, Donald Hale, Janet Ruth Hale, Darlene Dixon and George Hale.Pete was a graduate of Beaver High School in 1946 and Portsmouth Business School and a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of Beaver's HOF for basketball, Elks Lodge #466 (oldest living member), 4x exalted ruler, Aladdin Shriners of Columbus, Free Mason Orient Lodge 321, Pike County Shrine Club and the Hillbilly Clan 8. He retired from D.T.&I railroad in 1991. Pete spent 30 years taking children to the Shriners hospital and burn center where he accumulated over 200 thousand miles and received Shriner of the year in 1996, 2003, 2005 and Mason of the year in 2008. Pete enjoyed NASCAR, basketball, baseball, football and his grandchildren's sporting events. He never missed a single game of Brad's at Capital.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.