Paul Joseph "Joe" Schumann
CHILLICOTHE - Paul Joseph "Joe" Schumann, 79, walked into the open, loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ at 10:30 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a 6 ½ year battle with lung cancer.
Joe was born December 15, 1940 in Chillicothe to the late Robert and Pauline Betz Schumann. On November 13, 1971 he married Lola Smith Schumann, who survives. Also surviving are his three children, Lori (Brian) Collins, of Chillicothe, Julie (Brandon) Burke, of Maineville, OH, and Leah Schumann, of New Albany, OH; his four precious grandchildren, Andrew and Jacob Collins, and Jenna and Abbie Burke; three sisters, Roberta Schumann and Ruth McCloskey, both of Chillicothe, and Mary (Harold) Strawser, of Myrtle Beach, SC; three brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Schumann, of The Villages, FL, Martin "Tony" (Charlotte) Schumann, of Ft. Myers, FL, and Bernard (Denise) Schumann, of Chillicothe; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Schumann, of Hilliard, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws, on both sides of the family, whom he loved dearly. He also had many life-long friends that he loved with his whole heart. Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Schumann, a nephew, Douglas Schumann, and a brother-in-law, Ronald "Shorty" McCloskey.
As a child, Joe was fascinated by how all kinds of things were put together. He developed a real interest in radios. At the age of 14 he passed the Morse Code test and received his Ham Radio License. When he was 17, he passed and received his First-Class FCC License for radio and television. He was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School, and remained close to his classmates throughout his life. Joe was drafted by the US Army and was in charge of three communications towers in Seoul, Korea. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Ohio, learned to fly, attained his private pilot's license, and bought a Cessna airplane. He loved flying all over Ohio.
Joe was offered a job at WBNS-TV Channel 10, Columbus and worked with cameras, audio sounds, videos, and was the Chief Transmitter Operator. His work hours were either "Sign On" or "Sign Off", both included the National Anthem waving an American flag and a test pattern. Some folks will remember these from the good old days. Better hours drew Joe to work at the American Telephone and Telegraph (AT & T), maintaining telephone towers, radio and microwave equipment. He worked there from 1968 to 1990, retiring as AT&T downsized. Still feeling too young to retire, Joe went to work at the Ross Correctional Institution, working on electronics, including radios, cameras, telephones, and very important security systems until he retired in 2003. Always wanting to feel busy, he went to work as a driver and title runner at Nourse Auto Dealership in 2005. He enjoyed the work, but had to stop when his health deteriorated.
Joe was one of a kind. He could fix anything, whether it was something inside or outside the house, cars, plumbing, and appliances. His very favorite job was chief fixer of all grandkids' toys.
Finding time for new hobbies, he loved to play golf. He always said he knew he wasn't very good, but he enjoyed spending time with his buddies, being outside, and enjoying the day God made for us. He also loved attending Chillicothe Paints games. Joe was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 4, American Legion Post 62, St. Peter Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus Council 1071.
Special thanks to all the loving and caring workers of Adena Hospice, especially Dr. John Seidensticker, for his caring wisdom.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Friday at St. Peter Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Military graveside services, conducted by the US Army, will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shrines Hospitals. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.