Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Menzies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Menzies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul S. Menzies Obituary
Paul S. Menzies

Circleville - Paul S. Menzies, 56, of Circleville, died November 23, 2019 in Berger ER. He was born on September 5, 1963 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Paul and Mary (Matulaitis) Menzies. He was a career National Guardsman. He loved Formula 1 Racing, photography, Buckeye Football and Basketball and scuba diving and camping. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; fiancée, Stephanie Karshner; sister, Heather (Menzies) Sheets; brother, Bill Menzies; niece, Elizabeth Sheets, nephew, Anthony Sheets and great nephew, Cooper Sheets. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -