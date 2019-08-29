Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM



Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM



Paul T. Barker


1921 - 2019
Paul T. Barker Obituary
Paul T. Barker

Waverly - Paul Thomas Barker, 97, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at The Pavilion Nursing Center of Piketon, Ohio. He was born August 29, 1921 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Thomas Franklin and Nancy (Scaggs) Barker. On January 18, 1941 he was united in marriage to Virginia Herdman Barker who preceded him in death on May 16, 2007. Paul is survived by a son, Bruce Wayne Barker and his wife Paula of Waverly, Ohio; three grandchildren, Craig Barker and wife Lori of Waverly, Carma New and husband Darrell of Piketon and Dr. Daren Barker and wife Monica of Tennessee; three great grandchildren, Austin New USAF, Brooklyn New and Colton Barker; two step grandchildren Tyler Wagoner and Derrick Wagoner; a sister, Ruth Ann Barker Turner and husband Nick of Bogota, Texas and many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by a brother Ishmael Barker.

Paul was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was also the Pike County Auditor and retired with over 25 years of service, President of the Western Local School Board and Superintendent of Pike County Ohio Department of Highways. He was also a member of Morgantown C.C.C.U., the Masonic Lodge Orient #321, the Board of Elections, and he was a lifelong democrat.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Chuck Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
