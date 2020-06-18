Paula Ann (Schuetz) Knight
Chillicothe - Paula Ann Schuetz-Knight, 72, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Heavenly father at 9:07am, June 17, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born December 18, 1947, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late John and Joy (Queen) Schuetz.
Surviving is her daughter, Tracy Ann Schuetz, of Columbus; adopted son and nephew, John (Liz) Downing, of Chillicothe; her sister, Janis Steward, of Frankfort; two grandsons, Dakota and Dominic Downing; her life companion of 13 years, Dennis Depugh, of Chillicothe; and her dear friends, Pam Wright, and Phyllis Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Paul (Ann) Queen.
Paula graduated from Chillicothe High School, class of 1968. She went on to work for Hearts and Big Bear as an apprehender for 35 years. She also worked for 2 years as a correctional officer for CCI and for 3 years as an Rx Tech. Paula loved hard. If you were her friend, you were always her friend. She loved to cook, spending time with her family, and loved the ocean.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Mitch Salyers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heinzerling Memorial Fund in her honor; 1800 Heinzerling Dr., Columbus, OH, 43223.
Current COVID-19 protocol requires masks to be worn for the funeral service and visitation. Social distancing practices will be in place. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted in the chapel at one time for both the visitation and service.
