Paula C. Doyle
Chillicothe - Paula Carol Doyle, 64 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 13, 1955 in Albuquerque, NM the daughter of William Wesley and Bette Powell. On January 26, 1995 she married Gregory D. Doyle who survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Jessica Marie (Shane) Stevens, Charleston, WV; sons, Woodrow Wesley Thompson and Joshua (Meagan) Doyle, Jacksonville, FL; 6 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sisters, Melissa Engle, Anchorage, AK and Pamela Powell, CO and her special friends, Paulette Garnier, WA and Susan Anderson, Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jeremy Doyle.
Paula had been employed as a draftsman. Following her marriage to Greg, she traveled throughout the United State with him.
She was proud to be a cancer survivor, having courageously fought and beaten it. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
In keeping with her and Greg's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019