Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula C. Doyle


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula C. Doyle Obituary
Paula C. Doyle

Chillicothe - Paula Carol Doyle, 64 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 13, 1955 in Albuquerque, NM the daughter of William Wesley and Bette Powell. On January 26, 1995 she married Gregory D. Doyle who survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Jessica Marie (Shane) Stevens, Charleston, WV; sons, Woodrow Wesley Thompson and Joshua (Meagan) Doyle, Jacksonville, FL; 6 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sisters, Melissa Engle, Anchorage, AK and Pamela Powell, CO and her special friends, Paulette Garnier, WA and Susan Anderson, Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jeremy Doyle.

Paula had been employed as a draftsman. Following her marriage to Greg, she traveled throughout the United State with him.

She was proud to be a cancer survivor, having courageously fought and beaten it. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

In keeping with her and Greg's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now