Paulette Cox
CHILLICOTHE - Paulette E. Cox, 71, of Greenfield, formerly of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly, at her home, 12:40 pm, July 9, 2020.
She was born October 9, 1948 in Chillicothe to the late Jack and Kathryn Justice Weiderman. Survivors include her daughter, Waynette (David Dumbauld) Cox; a special aunt, Claudia Weiderman; a niece and nephews; an "adopted daughter," Rhonda Pierson; and "adopted grandchildren," Cameron Weed and Katie Schaefer. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Richard Weiderman and Lee Etta (Don) Seymour.
Paulette was a Chillicothe High School graduate and worked for Mead Paper and Chilpaco. She retired as corrections officer with Chillicothe Correctional Institution. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, and Moose Lodge.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call 11:00-1:00 Tuesday at Haller's. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.