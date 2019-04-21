|
|
Pauline Esther (Barnhart) Haefeli
Chillicothe - Pauline Esther (Barnhart) Haefeli, 91, of Chillicothe, passed from this life peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 19, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Pauline was born May 12, 1927, in Ross County, to the late Albert and Marie (Brady) Barnhart. Surviving are her loving grandsons, Sean Haefeli, of Berlin, Germany, and Justin (Lisa) Haefeli Ward, of Dallas, TX. Her surviving siblings are Margaret (Barnhart) Seitz, of Amanda, Ralyn Barnhart, of Chillicothe, and Frank (Janet) Barnhart, of Montverde, FL. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and special friend, Shirley Linton. She was preceded in death by her sons, Carl, Jr. (Butch) Haefeli, and Freddie Haefeli; her brothers, Herman Barnhart, Albert Barnhart, Jr., and Glenn (John) Barnhart; her sisters Evelyn (Barnhart) McDonald and Doretta (Barnhart) Current.
Pauline was a graduate of Centralia High School Class of 1945. She retired from the General Electric Plant in Circleville. She was a member of the Bridge Street Church of Christ in Chillicothe. She enjoyed attending church services to praise the Lord, spending time with family and friends, shopping, cooking and baking, collecting recipes and doing crossword puzzles. She was cherished by all whom met her and will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to the nurses and hospice staff at Heartland Nursing Home, Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in WARE FUNERAL HOME with Terry Holbert officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Green Township. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridge Street Church of Christ 147 N. Bridge Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019