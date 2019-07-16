|
|
Pauline Wilson
Chillicothe - Pauline Wilson, 84, of Chillicothe died 9:33 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born January 25, 1935, in Ross County, to the late George and Virginia Cochenour Rosenberger. On September 5, 1953, she married Ernest Lee Wilson who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Pamela Gardner, of Chillicothe and Brenda Halasz, of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, 2 infant sons, and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019