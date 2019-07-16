Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Wilson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Wilson Obituary
Pauline Wilson

Chillicothe - Pauline Wilson, 84, of Chillicothe died 9:33 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born January 25, 1935, in Ross County, to the late George and Virginia Cochenour Rosenberger. On September 5, 1953, she married Ernest Lee Wilson who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Pamela Gardner, of Chillicothe and Brenda Halasz, of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, 2 infant sons, and a grandson.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now