Peggy Ann Love
Chillicothe - Peggy Ann Love, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 16, 1942, in Owensboro, KY to the late Otto H. and Louise M. Fitts Mason. On November 20, 1964, she married Harold Love who survives.
Also surviving are numerous nieces including Ronda Rhea, of Chillicothe and numerous nephews including Donnie Beatty, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Mildred Sanders, Mary Helen Beatty, Virginia Sampson, Betty Skinner, Patsy Beatty and Barbara Mason.
Peggy was owner and operator of Apple Tree Antiques and past president of Unioto Alumni and enjoyed bowling. She was a member of High Street CCCU.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019