Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Love


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Ann Love Obituary
Peggy Ann Love

Chillicothe - Peggy Ann Love, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 16, 1942, in Owensboro, KY to the late Otto H. and Louise M. Fitts Mason. On November 20, 1964, she married Harold Love who survives.

Also surviving are numerous nieces including Ronda Rhea, of Chillicothe and numerous nephews including Donnie Beatty, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Mildred Sanders, Mary Helen Beatty, Virginia Sampson, Betty Skinner, Patsy Beatty and Barbara Mason.

Peggy was owner and operator of Apple Tree Antiques and past president of Unioto Alumni and enjoyed bowling. She was a member of High Street CCCU.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now