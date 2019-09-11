|
|
Peggy J (Proehl) Olson, age 81, left her earthly life for her eternal home in Heaven on August 6, 2019, joining loved ones who had preceded her. Peggy was a long time resident of Chillicothe, and had recently been living with her daughter in Dayton Ohio. Peggy was born October 19, 1937 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Robert Proehl, Sr. and Cora (George) Proehl. Peggy grew up in the Chillicothe area and graduated from Centralia High School in the class of 1957. Peggy was employed at RCA/Thompson Consumer Electronics in Circleville, where she worked for 30 years before her retirement. Surviving are two children: son Richard (Rebekah) Olson, Chillicothe, and daughter, Roberta (Olson) Moehler of Dayton. Peggy is survived by eight grandchildren: Tristan (Julia) Olson, Caleb Olson, Abigail (Briley) Haddox, Hannah Olson and Rajianna Olson of Chillicothe, Justin (Reba) Olson, Britteny Hettinger, and David Anderson of Dayton, and two Great-Grandchildren Leah Haddox, Chillicothe and Osha Olson, Dayton, sister Maralyn (Proehl) Kight, brothers Robert Proehl Jr, and Donald (Barbara) Proehl. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and George Sommers, her former husband and father of her children, Homer Olson, and sister-in-law, Helen Proehl.
Peggy gave her heart to Jesus Christ on October 26, 2003 and was baptized February 2004 by Pastor Ryan Bevan of Lighthouse Baptist Church. The family will observe a celebration of Peggy's life at a later date, Pastor Ryan Bevan of Lighthouse Baptist Church will offer the eulogy.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019