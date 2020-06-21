Peggy L. Fisher
Chillicothe - Peggy L. Fisher, 61, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord 8:05 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 8, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Franklin and Laverne Gray Fisher.
Surviving are children, John (Heather) Fisher, Brady Fisher, Christy (Andrew) Shepherd and Chelsey Fisher; grandchildren, Gracie, Timothy and Dalton; a brother, Ronald (Della) Fisher; sisters, Pamela (Edward) Hettinger and Cheryl Fisher; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Gary L. Fisher and a niece, Amber.
Peggy loved being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, especially her tomatoes and planting beautiful flowers.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Woodrow Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - Peggy L. Fisher, 61, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord 8:05 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 8, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Franklin and Laverne Gray Fisher.
Surviving are children, John (Heather) Fisher, Brady Fisher, Christy (Andrew) Shepherd and Chelsey Fisher; grandchildren, Gracie, Timothy and Dalton; a brother, Ronald (Della) Fisher; sisters, Pamela (Edward) Hettinger and Cheryl Fisher; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Gary L. Fisher and a niece, Amber.
Peggy loved being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, especially her tomatoes and planting beautiful flowers.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Woodrow Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.