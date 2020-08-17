Peggy Puckett
Chillicothe - Peggy C. Puckett, 75 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday evening, Aug. 16, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness. She was born Oct. 21, 1944 in Chillicothe to the late Charles and Melva (Hardesty) Woods. She was raised by the late Samuel and Claribel Johnson. On June 2, 1962 she married Richard E. Puckett who preceded her in death on June 22, 1996.
Surviving are her daughters, Angela Puckett and Jacqueline (Randy) Wilmoth, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy) Brown, Richard Hosler, Heather Wilmoth (Danny), Ryan (Katherine) Hosler, Robert Hosler and Brandi Wilmoth (Montana); 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jocelyn Gallaugher, Chillicothe; a brother, Larry (Nancy) Staffin, Bournville and brother-in-law, Terry (Carolyn) Puckett, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson, Randy Wilmoth, Jr., great-grandson, Jeremy Brown, Jr. and several brothers and sisters.
She had been employed by Wear-Ever and Mead Paper. Peggy was a member of Brookside Church and attended there until her battle with Parkinson's forced her to move to Westmoreland Place. She also served as President of the AMVETS Auxiliary for 2 years.
Peggy was an avid sports fan. She found joy in watching the Reds, Bengals, and the Buckeyes, but her favorite sports memories were of watching her grandchildren play baseball. When not watching sports, she could be found playing cards and listening to Conway Twitty. She had many joys in her life, but none were as great as her many grand and great-grandchildren. Her impact on their lives both physically and spiritually will last forever.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Chris Brown officiating, under the direction of the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. Public calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
Her memorial register and contribution link is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
