Peggy Sue Bellar
Chillicothe - Peggy Sue Bellar, 55, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly at 1:09 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born April 26, 1965 to the late Ralph D. "Pete" and Shirley C. (Blevins) Shaw.
Surviving are sons, Robert D. (Parker) Bellar, James (Whitney) Bellar and Jason D. Bellar, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Destiny, Aubrey, Ashlyn, Klayton, Alaina, Katelyn, Emily, Jase and Anson Bellar; a sister, Debbie (Kenny) McQuaide, of Kingston; brothers, William "Dave" Shaw and Ralph "Bud" Shaw, both of Chillicothe, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Peggy was a homemaker.
Funeral Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ryan Bevan, officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p. m. before the service on Wednesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
.