Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spud Run Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Spud Run Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny L. Ward


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny L. Ward Obituary
Penny L. Ward, 44, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:08 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 9, 1975, in Chillicothe to the late Ernest and Linda Davis Ward.

Surviving are two children, Amber (Ryan) McCord, of Chillicothe and Austin Ward, at home; companion, William Annon; grandchildren, Hunter, Declan, Autumn and one to arrive in September; a brother, Jonathan Ward, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Julie Tidsdale and twin sister, Jenny Ward.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 20, 2019 in Spud Run Church with Pastor Arlie Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10-12 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to the WARE FUNERAL HOME, 121 W. Second St, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign her online register at

www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now