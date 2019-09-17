|
|
Penny L. Ward, 44, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:08 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 9, 1975, in Chillicothe to the late Ernest and Linda Davis Ward.
Surviving are two children, Amber (Ryan) McCord, of Chillicothe and Austin Ward, at home; companion, William Annon; grandchildren, Hunter, Declan, Autumn and one to arrive in September; a brother, Jonathan Ward, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Julie Tidsdale and twin sister, Jenny Ward.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 20, 2019 in Spud Run Church with Pastor Arlie Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10-12 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the WARE FUNERAL HOME, 121 W. Second St, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019