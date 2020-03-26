Services
Penny S. Andrews

Penny S. Andrews Obituary
Penny S. Andrews

Chillicothe - Penny S. Andrews, 61, of Chillicothe, died at 3:37pm March 25, at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born May 27, 1958, in Chillicothe to the late Perry S. and Wanda J. (Burton) Andrews.

Penny is survived by her sister, Julie Mowery; a niece Brandi (Tim) Shumway; nephews Ryan and Michael Mowery; and a great-nephew Ryot Sanders, all of Chillicothe. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by grandparents John and Edna Burton; and a brother-in-law James Mowery.

Penny was a 1977 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Pickaway-Ross JVS and had worked as the produce manager for Sav-A-Lot. The family would like to give special thanks to Adena Regional Medical Center-ICU Staff and especially Dr. Zoran Naumovski for their care.

Graveside services will be held at 1pm Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
