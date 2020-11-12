Perryette Cremeens Counts
Jackson - Perryette Cremeens Counts of Jackson, Ohio passed away peacefully at home October 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 85.
Perryette worked in the nursing field for more than 30 years at Adena and VA Medical Centers in Chillicothe, Oak Hill Hospital and Holzer Home Health Care.
She is survived by her husband Don Counts, three daughters and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Holzer Hospice, The American Cancer Society
, or Sierra's Haven Animal Rescue.
