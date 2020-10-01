Pete Leithauser



Chillicothe - Pete Leithauser, 77, of Chillicothe passed away 9:30 p.m. September 30, 2020 at Heartland of Chillicothe.



He was born January 16, 1943, in Defiance, OH to the late Martin and Juanita Leithauser. In May of 1979 he married Gaye who survives.



Also surviving are children Angie Rainoff, of Georgia and Kristin (Jeff Pearson) Kennedy, of AL; grandchildren, Tiffanie and Peter Rainoff and Greyson Pearson; a granddaughter, Lily Rose Rainoff to arrive soon; a brother, Jim (Nadine) Leithauser and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Scott Kennedy; sisters, Sharon and Leann and a brother, Bobby.









