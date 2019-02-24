|
|
Peter B. Dodson, Dr.
Sebring, FL. - Dr. Peter B. Dodson passed away peacefully at the age of 67 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida on February 20, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Peter graduated from Chillicothe High School in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1969. He received his BS in Biology from Valparaiso University in 1973 and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Case Western Reserve University in 1977. Peter practiced dentistry for 40 years, nearly 25 years in the United States Navy several years in private practice and two years at a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Luanna (Park) Dodson; children, Casey Dodson, Becky Palmateer (Mark), Kimmy Wall; grandchildren, Katie Palmateer, Brody Palmateer, Porter Dodson, Torin Wall, Liam Wall; brother Michael Dodson (Char) and several nieces and nephews. Peter is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Helen (Bailey) Dodson. He will be sadly missed by his fur babies, Sailor, Mimzy, and JoJo. A memorial service will be held on March 30th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene, NH at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring, FL 33870 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019