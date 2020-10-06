Philip David Murfitt
Frankfort - Philip David Murfitt, 79, of Frankfort, died at 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, following a lingering illness. He was born on Tuesday, September 23, 1941 in Plymouth, Indiana, the son of the late Edward and Janice Wagner Murfitt. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Schuer who he married on March 18, 1989.
He is also survived by two sons, Phil Murfitt of Chillicothe and Mark (Jen) Murfitt of Hilliard, one daughter, Rochelle Robinson of Frankfort, two grandchilderen, Kaitlyn and Nicklaus Murfitt one very special cousin, Robin Kennedy of Hilliard.
Philip was a 1959 graduate of Plymouth High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics from Indiana University and his Master's Degree in Industrial Relations from Central Michigan University. He retired as an Industrial Engineer from Thomson Electronics. Phil loved to golf and always enjoyed family trips to Myrtle Beach. He loved football and was an Ohio State fan.
The family wishes to Thank the staff at Valley View Care Center, the Adena Cancer Center and Adena Hospice for all the loving care they provided to their husband, father and grandfather.
Following cremation, a public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Chaplain Bruce Hines officiating. Face coverings and social distancing are recommended for the service. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Family and friends are asked to sign and lave a memory of Philip on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com