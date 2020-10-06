1/1
Philip David Murfitt
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip David Murfitt

Frankfort - Philip David Murfitt, 79, of Frankfort, died at 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, following a lingering illness. He was born on Tuesday, September 23, 1941 in Plymouth, Indiana, the son of the late Edward and Janice Wagner Murfitt. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Schuer who he married on March 18, 1989.

He is also survived by two sons, Phil Murfitt of Chillicothe and Mark (Jen) Murfitt of Hilliard, one daughter, Rochelle Robinson of Frankfort, two grandchilderen, Kaitlyn and Nicklaus Murfitt one very special cousin, Robin Kennedy of Hilliard.

Philip was a 1959 graduate of Plymouth High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics from Indiana University and his Master's Degree in Industrial Relations from Central Michigan University. He retired as an Industrial Engineer from Thomson Electronics. Phil loved to golf and always enjoyed family trips to Myrtle Beach. He loved football and was an Ohio State fan.

The family wishes to Thank the staff at Valley View Care Center, the Adena Cancer Center and Adena Hospice for all the loving care they provided to their husband, father and grandfather.

Following cremation, a public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Chaplain Bruce Hines officiating. Face coverings and social distancing are recommended for the service. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Family and friends are asked to sign and lave a memory of Philip on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ebright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved