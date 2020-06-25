Philip Raney
Chillicothe - Philip Spencer Raney passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was the son of Bessie Brandon Raney and Frederick Douglas Raney.
Phil was born on November 24, 1929 in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Bessie and Fred; Brothers and Sisters: Fred, Allen, Marvin, Dave, Calvin, Bobby, Doris, Marjorie, and Jane; and his daughter Michele Walton (Raney).
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean Raney (Mischal); Sons: Philip D. Raney (Maria), Kevin M. Raney (Angie), Robert B. Raney (Merlee); and by many Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
Phil graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1947, served with the US Army during the Korean War, and was retired from the Mead Paper Corporation.
Mr. Raney was a lifelong Deacon at Floral Baptist Church and over the years he served as a devotional leader, Sunday school teacher, and assisted with the management of church business affairs.
He loved to read and was fascinated by history, having the ability to recall historical dates and facts instantly. He was also known to recite passages of Shakespearean plays from memory.
Phil was an extremely skilled carpenter, electrician, plumber and all-around handyman who built the home that the Raney family has lived in since 1964. He could always be depended on to lend a helping hand whenever family or friends were involved in a building or rehab project, and he personally built many of the artifacts that are a part of Floral Baptist Church today.
Many will remember Phil Raney from his athletic endeavors in the early 60's as one of the top fast pitch softball pitchers of the era. Known as "Iron Man" Raney and "Clayt" (after his Grandpa), Raney regularly led the River Oil fast pitch team to the state championship tournament, and was elected several times to the All-Ohio team.
Phil gave up his career as a ballplayer so that he could spend time coaching his son's little league teams, and earned several championships as a coach. He was loved and respected by all of his players, parents, and everyone in the Chillicothe baseball community.
Phil Raney will be remembered as a strong and God-fearing man of faith, a tremendous husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, and friend, and an inspiration to all that knew him.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held for the family at the Haller Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends and extended family members are welcome to view services using the livestream link located on his obituary page : https://www.hallerfuneralhome.com/obituary/philip-raney at 11:00am on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
The family thanks you all for your thoughts, prayers, and sympathy.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.