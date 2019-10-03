|
|
Phillip D. Malone
Surrounded by his wife and five children, Dr. Phillip D. Malone (Doc) aged 73 was called home to be with his loving Father on Monday, September 30th, 2019. Phillip was the beloved son of the late Donald and S. Katherine Malone. He is survived by his devoted, loving wife, Carol Anne Malone, and five children, Melissa (Ken) Flick, Melanie (Ed) Phillips, Seth Belcher, Melinda (Brian) Clymer and Luke Belcher along with eight grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Samantha, Sarah, Rachel, Karlee, Jordyn, and Austin. He is also survived by four brothers, Mark (Bertie) Malone, Timothy (Sheri) Malone, Gary Malone, and Jonathan Malone. For 50 years, Phillip dedicated his life to his Lord by supporting and serving others as an elder in the United Methodist Church. He pastored at Piketon United Methodist, Sciotoville UMC, Thornville/Hopewell UMC, Oregon Faith UMC, Eaton UMC, Wilmington UMC, Lattaville UMC, South Salem UMC and Fruitdale UMC. He also served as the Preble County "Deputy Sheriff" Chaplain. His ministry is one that has touched the lives of numerous people and has encouraged many souls.
In remembrance of Phil's life, friends can call at 4:00pm on Friday October 4 prior to his memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm at Phillip's Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton Ohio.
Phil's memory is one that will forever be held dear to our hearts and we are all blessed to have known him.
"Well done, my good and faithful servant! Since you were faithful in small matters, I will give your great responsibilities. Come share your master's joy!" Matt. 25:21.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to South Salem UMC and Fruitdale UMC. To offer the Malone family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019