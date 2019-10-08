|
|
Phyllis Lee "Cydrus" Wood
Phyllis Lee "Cydrus" Wood, 76, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born March 17, 1943 to the late Donald and Marjorie "Sheets" Cydrus in Chillicothe, Ohio. Phyllis graduated from South Eastern high school where she met the love of her life, Grant "Ozzie" Wood. They were married April 18, 1961. Phyllis worked for RCA and retired from there after 31 dedicated years of service. She was a hard worker that worked to provide for her family. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed being out in nature. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Roger Cydrus, Judy Skeens, Mike Cydrus, Norma Howard and Bobby Cydrus. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Grant Wood; daughters, Tammy Davis and Tonya Wood; niece, Lisa (Dave) Skeens Warner; granddaughter, Kayla (Dereck) King; grandson, Jacob (Lexi) Davis; great-grandchildren, Rhagan, Rosin, Silo, Karis and Taygen; sister, Debra (Dave) Weaver; brother, Tim Cydrus, and several nieces and nephews along with her dogs that meant the world to her. Visitation will be 4-7 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, Circleville, OH where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Reverend Keith Davis will be officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Little Mound Cemetery in Richmond Dale, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice that did such an amazing job assisting Phyllis's family as she transitioned from this world to the next. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories or condolences of Phyllis.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019