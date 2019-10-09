|
Phyllis R. Schaffer
Chillicothe - Phyllis R. Schaffer, 87, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born June 14, 1932, in Ross County, to the late Luther and Elta Mason Sommers. On September 28, 1951, she married Elmer R. Schaffer who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Hartmus, of Chillicothe and Debbie (Kenny) Vaughn, of Kingston; a son, Roy (Donna) Schaffer, of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Shannon Williams, Joel (Cheryl) Vaughn, Trenton (Courtney) Schaffer and Dannielle Schaffer; 7 great grandchildren; special family friends, George Lavender, Shirley Dailey and Don and Cathy Houser; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Predeceased by a son, Henry R. Schaffer; a sister, Naomi Grabill; and brothers, Junior, Harry and Bennie Sommers.
Phyllis was a devoted long time member of High Street CCCU where she was a member and Past President of the E.C.L. Group, annually decorated the church for different seasons, and was a member of the Church Choir. She was also formerly involved with the church's E.C.Y. and V.B.S. Groups and the Cub Scout Troop. Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 in the High Street CCCU with Pastors Bruce Viar and Don Houser officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the Church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019