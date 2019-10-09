Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
High Street CCCU
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
High Street CCCU
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis R. Schaffer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis R. Schaffer Obituary
Phyllis R. Schaffer

Chillicothe - Phyllis R. Schaffer, 87, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born June 14, 1932, in Ross County, to the late Luther and Elta Mason Sommers. On September 28, 1951, she married Elmer R. Schaffer who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Hartmus, of Chillicothe and Debbie (Kenny) Vaughn, of Kingston; a son, Roy (Donna) Schaffer, of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Shannon Williams, Joel (Cheryl) Vaughn, Trenton (Courtney) Schaffer and Dannielle Schaffer; 7 great grandchildren; special family friends, George Lavender, Shirley Dailey and Don and Cathy Houser; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Predeceased by a son, Henry R. Schaffer; a sister, Naomi Grabill; and brothers, Junior, Harry and Bennie Sommers.

Phyllis was a devoted long time member of High Street CCCU where she was a member and Past President of the E.C.L. Group, annually decorated the church for different seasons, and was a member of the Church Choir. She was also formerly involved with the church's E.C.Y. and V.B.S. Groups and the Cub Scout Troop. Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 in the High Street CCCU with Pastors Bruce Viar and Don Houser officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the Church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now