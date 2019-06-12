Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Purl Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Purl Brown


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Purl Brown Obituary
Purl Brown

Chillicothe - On Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8:00pm, Purl F. Brown of Chillicothe finished his earthly journey and began his eternal celebration! He's once again with his bride and many others with whom he has longed to be reunited.

Brownie was born "8-2-34" to Purl and Amanda Brown in Pike County, Ohio. He had wonderful memories of growing up in a family of 12 kids, graduating from high school in Frankfort, and then proudly serving his country as a United States Marine.

Brownie and Nancy (Ackley) were married in 1959 and raised four children; Jeannette (Eric) VanBuskirk, Joyce (David) Johnson, Joe (Beth) and James (Jennifer) in Waverly. After 38 years, Brownie retired as a pipe-fitter from the Mead Corporation and during those retirement years, Brownie and Nancy found great pleasure in helping others. Through their church and community involvement they were able to share love of Jesus with many.

Family meant the world to Brownie and Nancy. Their 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and, recently, 1 great-great-grandchild were a true joy to them. They loved spending time with their extended families and those they adopted as family. Family reunions, time with their siblings, dinner with long-time friends, and coffee with new ones was always a pleasure. Loving people was their specialty.

The family would like to invite you to say a final goodbye and share with them your stories of Brownie and Nancy on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home from 3:00pm-7:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11:00am, followed by a Military Graveside at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort, conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Clinic of Ross County, PO Box 864, Chillicothe, Ohio, or online at www.HopeClinicFree.org; that's helping Brownie and Nancy love others yet again.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now