|
|
R. Eileen Knapp
Chillicothe - R. Eileen Knapp, 90, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe, on what would have been she and Bernard's 70th wedding anniversary. She was born October 18, 1929 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ivon C. and Ina Bea (Gabhart) Terflinger. On February 5, 1950 she married Bernard E. Knapp, who preceded her in death on January 16, 2019.
Surviving are daughters; Janis (Michael) Schreiter, Elgin, IL, Emily (Scott) Grigsby, Murfreesboro, TN, Barbara (Bill) Forthofer, Huron, OH, a son; Charles (Gwen) Knapp, South Point, OH, a daughter-in-law; Joyce Knapp, Chillicothe, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother; Leland G. Terflinger, Stow, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Bernard A. "Bucky" Knapp, and a sister; Kathleen Weiderman.
Mrs. Knapp was a homemaker and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Private family burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday. An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the Knapp family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020