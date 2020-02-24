|
R. Gene Detty
CHILLICOTHE - Roger Eugene "Gene" Detty , 76, of Chillicothe, died February 19, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born May 19, 1943 in Chillicothe to the late Warren and Sophie Bell Detty. On May 27, 2009 he married Pasty Ruth Selin Detty, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Stephan and Sheryl; a granddaughter, Jessica; a sister, Kate Claytor; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two infant children; six brothers, Bill, Bud, Rock, Pete, Larry, and Johnny; and three sisters, Rosie, Becky and Cora.
Gene served in the US Army and retired from Mechanical Construction. He was a member of VFW Post 108, American Legion Post 757, AMVETS Post 4, Eagles Aerie 600 and Moose Lodge 1626.
In accordance with Gene's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no public services. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020