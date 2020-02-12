|
R. Marie Baer
Murrells Inlet, SC - Rachel Marie Baer, 90, of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of Chillicothe, died at 2:56am February 11, 2020, at Tidewater Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet following a brief illness.
She was born November 6, 1929, in Pike Co., OH to the late Floyd F. and Jessie M. (Powell) Mustard. On January 25, 1948, she married Robert "Red" Baer, who preceded her in death on October 8, 2016.
Surviving are their son and daughter-in-law Timothy F. and Helen Baer, of Chillicothe; daughter Sandy M. Baer, of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandchildren: Shawn (Angie) Baer, of Circleville, Aaron (Ashley) Baer, of Chillicothe; Evan (Natalie) Baer, of Jackson, Nathan (Olga) Baer and Emily (Nathan) Lovett, all of Chillicothe, and Holly (Jason) Sosnowski, of MI; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Gary R. Baer; and her sister Wanda Hopkins.
Marie attended Grand Strand Church of Christ in South Carolina. She loved reading and working puzzles. Above all, she loved her Lord and her family.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, February 15, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until 1pm Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenn's Bay Rd., Surfside Beach, SC 29575. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020