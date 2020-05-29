R. Toney Hall
CHILLICOTHE - Ralph T. "Toney" Hall, Jr., 77 of Chillicothe went home to be with the Lord at 4:50 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Heartland Nursing Home, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Toney was born December 11, 1942 in Ross Co., the son of the late Ralph T. Hall, Sr., Rosetta M. Smith Mickey and Elvin A. Mickey, Sr. Toney leaves to cherish his memory his children whom he dearly loved, sons: Darren (Carrie) Hall, Toney D. (Berdetta "BJ") Hall, Sr. all of Chillicothe and Stephan Hall, Columbus; Toney's only daughter, Tannette Hall (Wesley Richardson) of Columbus. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Darren's children: Daiquan and Saige; Stephan's children: Octavia, Nautica, Nijah, Keri and Daiquan; Tannette's children and grandchildren: Tanasia, Victoria, Za'Shone, Gio, Tana and Erin; Tone's children and granddaughter: Toney D. Jr., Hannah, Haylee, Zaven, Victor and Paisley Hall; former wife, Norvella Jackson and step-children: Andre, Felix, Terry and Todd; sisters, Janice (Robert) Scott, Springfield, Kyra (Mark) Brown, Chillicothe, Lara Benson, Columbus; brothers, Chris (Kathy) Mickey, Washington, C., Elvin A Mickey, Jr. of Chillicothe; sister-in-law Sondra Kay Hall, Chillicothe and brother-in-law Anthony Cousins, Sr., Columbus. Numerous aunts; uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Toney was preceded in death by a son, Victor, grandson Pearl; sister, Tanya A. Cousins, brother Perry R. Hall and his former wife, Patricia A. Hall, mother of Stephan, Tannette and Toney D. Hall, Sr.
Toney served in the United States Army. He was baptized at a young age at First Baptist Church in Chillicothe and is a member of God's Community Outreach where he enjoyed fellowshipping with his church family and Pastor "Woody" Wilson.
Anyone who ever met Toney knows, he had a lively spirit and he lived an adventurous life. Even in illness, Toney kept his sense of humor and was always teasing, joking and trying to make people laugh. The love for his children, grandchildren and all of his family, friends and caregivers was never ending.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe, Pastor Woodrow "Woody" Wilson officiating. There will be no calling hours due to Covid-19. Please wear a mask for safety reasons. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.