CHILLICOTHE - Rachael L. Stevens, 39, of Chillicothe, died 3:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019, surrounded by her parents and daughters, at the Kobacker Hospice House, Columbus, following a brief illness.
She was born January 5, 1980 in Ross Co. to Charles N. and Sybil A. Francis Stevens, who survive. In addition to her parents, survivors include her two daughters, Sydney Stevens and Karen Lindsey, of Chillicothe; four siblings, Vincent (Karyll) Stevens, Connie (Kevin) Chaney, Laurie Daniels, and Kristen (fiancé, Randy Bliss) Hough, all of Chillicothe; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, including a special great-nephew, Garrett, and special great-niece, Aurora. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Doris Stevens, and her maternal grandparents, Joe and Judy Francis.
Rachael was a 1998 graduate of Chillicothe High School and received her Associates Degree from Ohio University-Chillicothe. She worked for RLS Recycling and enjoyed being around the water, was an excellent cook, and an avid OSU Buckeye fan.
Private graveside services will be held in Londonderry Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Clayton Collins, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2608A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019