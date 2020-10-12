1/1
Rachel Barnes
Rachel Barnes

Chillicothe - Rachel Irene Barnes, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday night, October 9, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born September 14, 1955 in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late George D. and Nellie M. (Steed) Neal, Sr. She went on to marry Carlson L. Barnes, who preceded her in death on April 3, 2018.

Surviving are her two sons, Robert (Stacey) Peters, Jr., and Michael Peters, both of Chillicothe; two granddaughters, Caitlin Peters and Railey Peters; four siblings, Etta Faye Pilaia, George (Cindy) Neal, Jr., Ruth Moore, and Paula Neal; a brother-in-law, Lowell Oney; a special friend of the family, Roger DeMint, Jr.; her support dog Abby; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband Carlson, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Oney, and a brother-in-law, Jim Pilaia.

Rachel was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1973. She went on to work at the Adena Regional Medical Center in the billing department and retired several years ago. She formerly attended the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home, with Pastor Mitch Salyers and Rev. Wendell Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may join the family for calling hours from 11:00am until the time of the service.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
