Rachel Renae Babbs
1982 - 2020
Rachel Renae Babbs

Frankfort - Rachel Renae Babbs, 38, of Frankfort, Ohio, died 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born September 11, 1982, in Ross County, to Kenneth and Nina Davis Helton both who survive.

Surviving are daughters, Wynter and Brealeigh Babbs, at home; and a brother, Dustin Helton, of Chillicothe.

We may have lost you for the time being, but we will meet again. The memories will never fade or the love for my best friend. I'll always hold you in my heart and I'll never forget your beautiful smile, you may be gone but not forgotten. We will meet again in a little while. Even during our darkest hours, you were the light that guided our way. I'll always remember the good times we had, I'll always love you until my dying day. Forever a piece of me will be missing, I don't know what to do. I'd do anything to hear it one more time to hear you say "I love you too".

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
