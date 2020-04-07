|
Raelynn Romero Johnson
Chillicothe - Raelynn Romero Johnson, age 55, of Elkhart, IN, passed into the loving arms of Jesus April 6, 2020.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Tony Johnson and precious fur baby, Rosco, both of whom she loved dearly, and whom will miss her painfully. Also surviving are brother, Chad Romero, nephew, Michael Romero, niece Marissa Romero, mother, Lois Romero Flynn, step father, Kevin Flynn, of Elkhart, IN and uncle, Keenan Romero, of Edwardsburg, MI.
Rae was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Romero, paternal grandparents, Flavio and Freda Romero and maternal grandparents, Leon and Rosemary Johnson.
Rae was a cheerleader and 1983 graduate of Concord High School, Elkhart, IN and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University. She has a history of employment at Heinnie's Back Barn, Oaklawn Hospital of Goshen and Elkhart General Hospital.
Rae married the love of her life, Tony, on May 1, 2010 at Syracuse Lakeside Chapel and has resided with him in Chillicothe, OH since that time.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020