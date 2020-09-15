Ralph Alan Garrett
Pompano Beach, FL - Ralph Alan Garrett died at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida on August 19 being held by his husband and partner of 33 years Steve Wilhide, his caregiver and the hospice nurse. He was 79 years old and had been ill for several years with vascular dementia.
Alan was a vivacious, loving and caring man who never met anyone he did not like. He graduated Upper Arlington high school in Columbus. Ohio and attended Ohio State University. He had a successful career in retail sales and management in Columbus, Ohio, New York City and Cincinnati where he met his husband Steve.
He loved traveling the world with Steve and traveled extensively in all the inhabited continents. He also enjoyed cruises with his stepsons Michael and Brian Wilhide and their wives on cruises and other destinations. His favorite trip was safari in Kenya and South Africa with Steve and Michael.
He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of Dolores Brown Garrett and Ralph A Garrett who preceded him in death. He is survived by his husband Steve, his two stepsons and their wives as well as his caregiver of three years. Eriks, who he loved as a son. He has many cousins in Chillicothe and elsewhere.
He will be buried with his parents in St. Margaret cemetery in Chillicothe on Saturday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are by WARE FUNERAL HOME in Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Frederick Center for LGBTQ youth, Doctors Without Borders
or Trustbridge Hospice of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida