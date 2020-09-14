Ralph E. Smith
Chillicothe - Ralph E. Smith, 93, of Chillicothe, died 11:25 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 in The Caring Touch Nursing Home, Ashville, Ohio.
He was born November 1, 1926, in Vinton County, to the late Rodney and Edna Wilt Smith. On August 9, 1946, he married the former Mildred Murray who died March 16, 2015.
Surviving are a son, Larry B. (Judi) Smith, of Circleville; grandchildren, Laura (Ed) Pierce, Lisa (Paul) Lawson, Brian (Bev) Smith, Craig (Angie) Smith and Randy (Angie) Smith; and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Wanda Rawlins; a sister, Ruth Murray; and a brother, Roy Smith.
Ralph served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from the Mead Corporation where he had worked for 43 years. Ralph was a member of the United Church of God in Portsmouth and U.P.I.U. Local 731.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Kevin Call officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
