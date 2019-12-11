|
|
Ralph Hutton
CHILLICOTHE - Ralph Eugene Hutton, 96, of Chillicothe, died 11:20 am, December 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 1, 1923 in Clarksburg, OH to the late Charles and Emma Murphy Hutton. On June 16, 1951 he married Normajean Gladman, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Steve (Opal), Greg (Melissa) and Kyle (Mel) Hutton, all of Chillicothe; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Bayse, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Dana Bruce Hutton; and siblings, Howard, Frank, Ruth, Henry, Charles and Ruby.
Mr. Hutton retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Co. following 40 years of service. He was a World War II Army veteran and an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended the Richmond Dale Church of God.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor John Evans officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Boblett Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Thursday or one hour prior to the service on Friday at Haller's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or the Richmond Dale Church of God, 345 Market St. Richmond Dale, OH 45673. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019