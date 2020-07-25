Ralph Thomas "Tom" Dowler
Chillicothe - Ralph Thomas "Tom" Dowler passed away peacefully at home on July 25 following an extended illness.
Tom was born August 11, 1939 to the late Ralph E. Dowler and Ruth (Schreck) Dowler.
Tom was a proud Navy veteran. He retired from a long career at DuPont.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Donna Jean "Jeannie" (Estle), his children David (Terri) Dowler, Daniel (Kathy) Dowler, Debra Dowler (Jim Johnson), and his beloved grandchildren Adam, Sara, Tommy Dowler and Amanda Johnson, brother Warren Dowler, sister Julie (John) Detty and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to the Chillicothe Railroad Museum c/o Ware Funeral Home 121 W. Second Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
