On March 28, 2020 Rama Lynn (Driggs) Blackburn of Chillicothe, Ohio unexpectedly gained her wings after starting her journey of becoming closer to Our Lord. She was born November 1, 1970 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Nancy (Brown) Wingo and David M. Driggs Sr.
She was a former student of Chillicothe High School. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, makeup and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her mother Nancy (Brown) Wingo, longtime boyfriend Jesse Campbell, daughter Ashley Driggs (Michael Mullins), grandsons Malaki and Issac McGraw, granddaughter Brooklynn DeGarmo, sisters Mashell (Joseph) Mullins, Jennifer Malone (Dean Boblitt), and Catrena Driggs (Joseph Like). Brothers Anthony Baird, David M. Driggs Jr., Joseph Hughes, and Jason Hughes. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. As well as a great nephew and several great nieces. Also surviving are special daughter Stormy Bailey-Taylor (Sasha Taylor) and grandson Sawyer Bailey.
She was proceeded in death by father David M. Driggs Sr., stepfather Wayne "Tony" Wingo, brothers Timothy Driggs, and Johnny Driggs. Stepbrother Jason Wingo. And close friend Mark McNeal.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020