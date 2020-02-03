Services
More Obituaries for Ramon Maxson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Elgin Maxson

Ramon Elgin Maxson Obituary
Ramon Elgin Maxson

Laurelville - Ramon Elgin Maxson, 83, passed away peacefully February 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on April 7, 1936 in Pickaway County, the son of the late Clarence and Jeannette (Fox) Maxson. He was second generation owner/operator of the family business, Laurelville Grain and Mill from 1974-1988, a business his father Clarence started in 1959. He then passed the business on to his son, Eric who operated/owned from 1988-2015 and it is now run by 4th generation, Erica Maxson, Ramon's granddaughter, 60 year member of Logan Elm Lodge #624 F & AM and member of the Aladdin Shrine and Adelphi Community Bands. He and Nancy toured the country on their motorcycle and was an avid Ohio State fan. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Hinton) Maxson of 63 years; children, Eric H (Diane) Maxson and Ramalee (Maxson) (Troy) Hettinger; grandchildren, Makiah (Mike) Maxson Seifert, Erica Maxson and Alexandrea Hettinger; great grandchildren, Tinley Maxson, Darby Daubenmire, Rory Maxson Seifert and River Maxson Seifert all of Laurelville; brother, Donald Maxson, Sr. of Circleville; sister, Wanda (David) Luckhart of Circleville; brother-in-law, Ned Hinton of Lancaster and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor Brian Davis officiating. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice, Lancaster and Trinity United Methodist Church, Laurelville. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
