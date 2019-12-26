|
Ramona Elaine Tabler, 73, of Chillicothe, died 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born August 5, 1946, in Hocking County, to the late Charles and Lydia Mae Lutz Tabler.
Surviving are children, Clara Johnson, Rick Jones, Jeff (Susan) Jones, all of Chillicothe and Tammie (Brian) Sims, of Frankfort; grandchildren, Ricky Lee Jones, Mikey (Megan) Jones, Derick Jones, Dakota Jones, Tori Sims, Kasie (Tucker) Putnam, BJ Sims, Abby Johnson, Nathan Johnson and Lexi Alexander; several great grandchildren including, Kyler, Aden and Carsen Jones, Paislie "Boo Boo" Putnam; a sister, Juanita (Doug) Harper, of Kingston; a niece; several nephews; a special cousin, Phyllis; and special friends, Wilma Fickisen and William McCain. She was predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Richard R. Jones; a sister, Winona Jones; and a brother, Johnnie Tabler.
Ramona loved her dog, Brownie and all her cats. She was a former employee of Jefferson Township and had attended the New Life Church of Christ in Christian Union in Richmond Dale. Ramona loved spending time with her family, especially Christmas Day. She was a hard worker and enjoyed walking, birdwatching, mushroom hunting and all the wild animals that lived in the nearby woods, especially whitetail deer.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Larry Leasure officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019