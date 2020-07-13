Randall N. Smith Jr.
Londonderry
10/10/1926-7/12/2020 - Randall N. Smith, Jr. 93, of Londonderry, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born October 10, 1926 in Chillicothe, Ohio the third of six children to the late Randal W. and Julyna Scott Smith. On June 18, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart Laura Ankrom who preceded him in death in 2004. They shared 57 wonderful years together.
Randall was a graduate of Allensville High School. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army in the Pacific campaigns. He began his career as a B & O Railroad worker and then at Mead/Chilpaco, where he retired in 1991.
Randall leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Judy and John Venters of Londonderry; son-in-law, Buddy Whittington, of Londonderry and fiancée, Marlene Webster, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Eric (Shannon) Snyder, of Chillicothe, Melissa (Scott) Carter, of Fairview, TN, Matthew (Andrea) Whittington, of Ray, Patrick (Tiffany) Whittington, of Chillicothe and Andrew (Jessica) Venters, of Lancaster; 10 great-grandchildren, Jillian and Gavin Snyder, Chance and Laura Carter, Parker and Drake Whittington; Mason and Evelyn Whittington, Jack and Vonn Venters; sisters, Dorthea Huffman, of Chillicothe and Lavonne Rhoads, of Waverly; brother, Herbert Smith, of Chillicothe; brother and sister-in-law, Willis and Laura Ankrom, of McArthur; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wilner and Darlene Ankrom, of Kenton; sister-in-law, Freda Ankrom, of McArthur and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Whittington; son-in-law, Herman Snyder; brother, Charles Smith and sister, Leah Jean Elliott.
Randall attended First Wesleyan Church of Chillicothe and had been active in the Food Committee helping serve grieving families. He enjoyed dancing at Paint Valley Jamboree in Bainbridge, playing cards, watching the Cincinnati Reds and mowing and tending his own yard. Randall was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, neighbor and friend. Not a day will go by that we will not miss him.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeffrey Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Township Fire Dept. 34568 US Highway 50, Londonderry, Ohio 45647.
